Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 19 3.16 N/A 0.45 41.79 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -2.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 3.4% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -185.3% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has a 3.66 beta which is 266.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is $23.27, with potential upside of 40.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares and 54.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.16% -6.24% -16.11% -21.12% -8.72% -7.81% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.95% 26.77% 23.95% -33.99% -51.71% 150.4%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has -7.81% weaker performance while Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 150.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.