Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Contrasting side by side

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 19 3.03 N/A 0.87 18.34 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.60 N/A 0.14 20.44

Table 1 demonstrates Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is currently more affordable than Cedar Realty Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 3.4% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s upside potential is 47.28% at a $23.27 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96%. Insiders held 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. -4.74% 0.38% -11.92% -30.56% -32.77% -21.46% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.