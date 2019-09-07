Tang Capital Management Upped Position in Prothena Plc (PRTA); As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 237,504 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysis; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING & INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : SEES TO CUT ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Concentrate Resources Around Neuroscience Research, Discovery and Early Development Expertise; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 502.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 337,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 405,169 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 67,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prothena Announces Appointment of Tran B. Nguyen as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena to Participate in Upcoming March Healthcare Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Parts Add Up: XBI Headed For $129 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prothena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, and Provides Financial Guidance and R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prothena leads healthcare gainers; Mallinckrodt and Endo International among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 27,460 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 228,636 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Proshare Advsr owns 17,909 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Geode Limited Liability Co reported 545,923 shares. Invesco Limited reported 62,327 shares. Product Prtn Lc holds 58,903 shares. Covington Capital has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 170,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 33,208 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 219,039 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.44M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.1% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Exane Derivatives has 42,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.45M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 343,805 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 586,717 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Bluestein R H Co has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 20,155 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 33,862 shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0% or 13,670 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 866,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Management owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 98,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 11,204 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,391 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (Put) (NASDAQ:IACI) by 35,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.