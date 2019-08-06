Tang Capital Management Lowered Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding by $1.79 Million; Share Value Declined; Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Trimmed Its Holding by $8.13 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20 million, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 1.51M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 932,116 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 268,836 shares. Shell Asset Com reported 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Sei Invests Company has 0.02% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Raymond James Associates holds 50,180 shares. 980,202 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Perceptive Limited Liability Corp holds 8.3% or 21.64M shares. 556,560 are owned by Prudential Fin. Sageworth Trust reported 2,470 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 965 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 345,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Osterweis Management has invested 0.39% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20,314 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us owns 1.49M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.17% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 1.51 million shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.