Tang Capital Management Lowered Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding by $1.79 Million; Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Upped Position by $1.65 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 824,662 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 290,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 270,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 1.40M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs reported 116,858 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 47,116 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial stated it has 5,077 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 3,630 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma accumulated 31,072 shares. Blair William Il owns 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 28,722 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 101 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% or 5,467 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 521,919 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Natixis accumulated 0.11% or 214,794 shares. Schroder Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Morgan Stanley reported 849,439 shares stake.

