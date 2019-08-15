Tang Capital Management Lifted Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake by $3.88 Million; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.37 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote for Puma Split; 25/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – PUMA ENERGY MALAWI COMMENTS ON JET A-1 IN NEWSPAPER STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX in Latin Amer; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DROPS TO $477M IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 24/04/2018 – Looming U.S.-China Trade War Pushes Puma to Reconsider Relocating Production; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 2.2% Position in Puma Biotechnology

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.27M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Puma Biotech (PBYI) Up 39.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Slow Breast Cancer Drug Sales Send Puma Biotech Shares Reeling – Benzinga” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Puma Biotechnology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 527,068 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Jefferies Grp Lc reported 50,600 shares. Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 65,430 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 17,418 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 1.30M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Manchester Lc invested in 0% or 199 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 44,587 shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 6,962 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 57,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).