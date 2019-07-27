Tang Capital Management Increases Position in Prothena Plc (PRTA); Prudential Financial Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Increased by $2.79 Million

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 71.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 107,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,787 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 149,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 350,524 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 134,402 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: 2b PRONTO Study Didn’t Meet Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 12/03/2018 – PROTHENA:DATA SHOWS NEOD001 BINDS TO KAPPA, LAMBDA LIGHT CHAINS; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp stated it has 1.20M shares. Tang Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.72% or 323,823 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 12 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 90 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,800 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 4,626 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 13,881 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 54,881 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd. Voya Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 16,988 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 27,320 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 28,336 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Inc reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.23M shares. Co Savings Bank invested in 17,485 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.3% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 27,402 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 14,266 shares. Sterling Cap holds 0.02% or 82,162 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,422 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 3,617 are held by North Star Mngmt Corporation. 10,712 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 158,194 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. The Illinois-based First Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Blackrock has 6.74M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.56 million are owned by Cardinal Management Ltd Company Ct. Stieven Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 588,242 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 49,920 shares to 325,485 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 158,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).