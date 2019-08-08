Tang Capital Management Increases Holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC); Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $419,920 as Stock Value Declined

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 4.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 214,667 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical: Proceeds From Offering About $100.3 Million; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 06/03/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS DATA ON GIAPREZA FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño lndians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 2.2% Position in La Jolla Pharma; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC)

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

