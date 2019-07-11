Tang Capital Management Holding in Prothena Plc (PRTA) Has Upped by $3.31 Million; As Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Holding by $838,890

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 28,252 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – Have to give $PRTA CEO credit for calling it straight on NEOD001. It’s muerto. I got a preview of today’s decision; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING & INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 32,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 76,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Boise Cascade Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46,836 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 36.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees 2018 Capital Spending, Excluding Acquisitions, of $75M-$85M; 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S LONG-BAILEY SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – Boise: Prudential Assumes Responsibility for About One-Third of U.S. Qualified Pension Plan Projected Benefit Obligations; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 19/03/2018 – BCC’s Thiru Sees U.K. Economy Locked Into Low-Growth Path (Video); 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.4M

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From boohoo group plc’s (LON:BOO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prothena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, and Provides Financial Guidance and R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Battle For Best-In-Class In ATTR Has Begun – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank owns 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,168 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 1.68M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 53,800 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 37,576 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 22,131 shares. Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 27,320 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 14,088 shares. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 726,519 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BCC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 489,742 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 31,978 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Voya Invest Limited Liability Company has 28,534 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.06% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 115,236 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 202 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 157,628 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Plc has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 44,164 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 56,875 shares.

More notable recent Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “10 Issues Preventing A Bull Rally – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/19/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Boise Cascade Co (BCC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Boise Cascade enters into agreement to sell North Carolina plywood mill to Southern Veneer Products – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 08, 2018.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 32,359 shares to 76,573 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 29,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,932 activity.