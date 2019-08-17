Tang Capital Management Has Upped Its Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holding by $3.31 Million; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Position in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Has Upped by $847,401

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 109,989 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get Potential License Payments and Milestones, Plus Additional Royalties on Net Sales From Licensed Programs; 21/03/2018 – Prothena Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA fails NEOD001 trial, shares -60%. Our original report at; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS ASSESSING ITS RESOURCES RELATIVE TO ITS CURRENT PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – With Woodford & $PRTA behind us, tomorrow we’ll debunk another supposedly legendary money manager who has bought up 25%+ of a lousy company and made it his biggest position. He’s less into bad drugs, more into bad land; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181309: Eli Lilly and Company; ARMO BioSciences, Inc

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Announces Positive Results for Emgality from CONQUER Study in Patients who Failed Previous Migraine Preventive Treatments – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Leadership Changes in Corporate Business Development, Oncology R&D, and Managed Healthcare Services – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple devices + mobile apps show potential to screen for Alzheimer’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assoc In invested in 6,039 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 4,822 shares. Tcw holds 0.03% or 23,139 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 85,286 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg owns 726,190 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.13% or 1,693 shares. Ckw Grp Inc reported 800 shares stake. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 182,300 shares. 23,203 were reported by Bessemer Group. Haverford holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,004 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4.83M shares. Barometer Mngmt accumulated 38,959 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co owns 3,406 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Huntington State Bank accumulated 73 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 277,998 shares. Northern holds 485,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 152,488 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 219,039 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Century Cos invested in 205,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Tudor Et Al reported 0.02% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Pinnacle Associates, a New York-based fund reported 215,894 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 33,208 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prothena: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prothena Announces Appointment of Paula K. Cobb to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Peninsula drug developer’s CEO dies after battle with pancreatic cancer – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 30, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 75% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.