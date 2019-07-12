Tang Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $1.79 Million; Excalibur Management Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $544,087; Market Value Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 2.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 75,696 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT EQBK HRTX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT AOS HRTX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Therapeutics provides 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J. Crew taps banks for IPO of apparel business Madewell: sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25B for 11.20 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,050 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 5,158 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 46,329 shares stake. Mitchell Cap has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 179,004 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dnb Asset As owns 418,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Telos Cap Management owns 52,595 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt owns 101,562 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Trust Co reported 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tctc Liability invested in 1.96% or 358,122 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Lc reported 3.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).