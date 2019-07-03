Tang Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Tradition Capital Management Has Increased Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $433,655

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 441,818 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 66.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,180 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 15,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 280,256 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares to 84,183 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) by 26,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,088 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 121,126 shares. Teton Advsr reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.04% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 16,684 shares. Walthausen & Com Ltd Company holds 160,859 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,816 shares. Invesco has 94,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 5.09M shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.28% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 65,775 shares. 9,269 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Asset One Com has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.05M shares stake. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 533,140 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 1.09M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

