Tang Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Share Value Declined; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Declined, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $1.02 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.86 million shares traded or 142.65% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 583,112 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M

