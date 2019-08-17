Tang Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Stock Price Declined; Geode Capital Management Holding in Vf (VFC) Cut by $7.28 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 84,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.58M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.53M, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.16M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 536,574 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has invested 0.28% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 16,124 are owned by Choate. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 0.2% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Telos Cap Management reported 31,111 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 35,608 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 450 were reported by Trustmark Bankshares Department. Maryland Cap Management invested in 208,182 shares. Davenport & Commerce Limited Co has 34,378 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 12,434 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 22,644 shares to 346,755 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 29,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,648 shares, and has risen its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).