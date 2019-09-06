Tang Capital Management Has Boosted Its Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holding by $3.31 Million; Gopro (GPRO) Holding Maintained by Tenor Capital Management

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.03M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 237,504 shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA fails NEOD001 trial, shares -60%. Our original report at; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 219,039 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 46,300 shares. 3,249 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. 361,488 are owned by Bancorp Of Mellon. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 90 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Moreover, Group Inc has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 25,621 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Pinnacle Assocs holds 215,894 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Lc stated it has 12 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 17,967 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 16,988 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru invested in 0% or 324 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co owns 134,534 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 17,265 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 155,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 10.49 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 821,753 shares. Finance Service accumulated 40 shares. Stifel Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Partnervest Advisory reported 10,100 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Polygon Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.7% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 21,902 shares. Nomura has 1,238 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).