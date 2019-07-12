Tang Capital Management Boosted Position in Prothena Plc (PRTA) as Stock Value Declined; Fred Alger Management Upped Yandex Nv (YNDX) Stake by $4.35 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 9,550 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1226.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 127,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,260 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 10,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 523,326 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.



Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,555 shares to 14,602 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 28,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.