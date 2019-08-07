Tang Capital Management Boosted Its Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position by $3.31 Million; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Value Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed by $646,408 Its Position

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 138,511 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Concentrate Resources Around Neuroscience Research, Discovery and Early Development Expertise; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Prothena Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: 2b PRONTO Study Didn’t Meet Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 38,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 429,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 467,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 3.45 million shares traded or 84.88% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 25 shares. Orbimed Llc reported 0.46% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). First Manhattan owns 99 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co reported 141,131 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 9,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 2,274 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 37,576 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 100 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 4,626 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Cap Fund Management Sa invested 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 19,471 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 422,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 940 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsr. Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,842 shares. Schroder Grp Inc has 4.29M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 139,461 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 146,466 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Davidson Kempner Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 250,000 shares. Corsair Management LP invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilltop Hldg Inc holds 10,237 shares.