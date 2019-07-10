Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $547,344 as Share Price Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 91,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 517,833 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 609,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tandy Leather Factory for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 2,715 shares traded. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) has declined 20.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TLF News: 07/03/2018 – TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.63 TO $0.68; 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Sees FY18 EPS 63c-EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TLF May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – DJ Tandy Brands Accessories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBACQ); 02/05/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory 1Q EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Guidance Range for 2018 EPS Remains Unchanged; 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Sees FY18 Sales $82M-$84M; 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory 4Q Adj EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2020 SALES $87 MLN TO $90 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $82 MLN TO $84 MLN

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 5.74M shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold TLF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.92% less from 4.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 498,426 shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 12,300 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 98,600 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) for 22,188 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF). Susquehanna International Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,530 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 63,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 184,993 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 30,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 965 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd stated it has 141,386 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 26,200 shares. Beddow Cap Management holds 517,833 shares.

More notable recent Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tandy Leather Factory Reports Q4 and FY 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) CEO Karl McDonnell on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biglari Holdings: An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2014 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes a Competitive Advantage Durable? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2017.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,483 activity. Gramm Jefferson bought $7,323 worth of stock.