Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) and NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) and NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 6 0.47 N/A 0.17 34.48 NIKE Inc. 85 3.35 N/A 2.49 34.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and NIKE Inc. NIKE Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than NIKE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and NIKE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.1% NIKE Inc. 0.00% 45.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. NIKE Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, NIKE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NIKE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and NIKE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NIKE Inc. 1 5 16 2.73

Meanwhile, NIKE Inc.’s consensus target price is $92.58, while its potential upside is 9.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. shares and 85.6% of NIKE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 41.8% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of NIKE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandy Leather Factory Inc. -1.17% 7.82% 4.4% 3.85% -21.97% 4.4% NIKE Inc. -0.77% 0.73% 0.15% 5.84% 13.26% 16.04%

For the past year Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NIKE Inc.

Summary

NIKE Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. The company offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware. It also manufactures leather lacing and do-it-yourself kits. As of May 22, 2017, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 4 International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. It serves individuals, wholesale distributors, tack and saddle shops, western stores, craft stores and craft store chains, other large volume purchasers, manufacturers, retailers, youth groups, summer camps, schools, equine-related shops, cobblers, and dealers, as well as institutions, such as prisons and prisoners, schools, and hospitals. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. The company also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities. In addition, it sells sports apparel; and markets apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos. Further, the company sells a line of performance equipment, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment under the NIKE brand for sports activities; various plastic products to other manufacturers; athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. Additionally, it licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores, sporting goods stores, athletic specialty stores, department stores, skate, tennis and golf shops, and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites, mobile applications, independent distributors, and licensees. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.