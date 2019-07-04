Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 57 16.53 N/A -2.12 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 131 4.17 N/A 4.10 31.77

In table 1 we can see Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Its rival Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a 10.48% upside potential and an average price target of $70. Competitively the average price target of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is $174, which is potential 25.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Varian Medical Systems Inc. looks more robust than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares and 95.5% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.14%. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -7.69% -1.91% 9.06% 10.68% 14.9%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. was more bullish than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.