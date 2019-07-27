Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 60 16.42 N/A -2.12 0.00 Insulet Corporation 98 12.34 N/A 0.22 481.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Insulet Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Insulet Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Insulet Corporation’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Insulet Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Insulet Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Insulet Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s upside potential is 11.18% at a $70 consensus target price. Insulet Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $113.57 consensus target price and a -8.40% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. looks more robust than Insulet Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Insulet Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. Comparatively, Insulet Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56% Insulet Corporation 1.25% 13.85% 22.52% 18.82% 19.34% 31.23%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.