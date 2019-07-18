Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 59 16.39 N/A -2.12 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 237 3.77 N/A 1.36 165.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ICU Medical Inc. are 3.7 and 2.5 respectively. ICU Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$70 is Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.39%. On the other hand, ICU Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 20.73% and its average price target is $300. The information presented earlier suggests that ICU Medical Inc. looks more robust than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares and 93.7% of ICU Medical Inc. shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of ICU Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56% ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 79.56% stronger performance while ICU Medical Inc. has -1.9% weaker performance.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.