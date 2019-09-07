Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 64 14.78 N/A -2.12 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.79 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 2.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.21% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. with consensus price target of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 67.05% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.