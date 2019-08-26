Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 63 13.91 N/A -2.12 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 103 6.77 N/A 1.04 117.05

Demonstrates Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Competitively, Haemonetics Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Haemonetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 4.77% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. with average price target of $70. Competitively the average price target of Haemonetics Corporation is $141, which is potential 8.34% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Haemonetics Corporation is looking more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Haemonetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has stronger performance than Haemonetics Corporation

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.