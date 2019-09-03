Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Reaches $68.80 After 6.00% Down Move; Coastal Financial (CCB) Shorts Raised By 11.97%

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.01% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 875,349 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 155.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 155.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS TANDEM HEALTH CARE MEZZANINE LOAN; 24/05/2018 – All-Star Pop Group, The Slay Team, Kicks Off Summer with Effervescent Music Video and New Hit Single Crushin’ It in Tandem with Barefoot; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 23 TO 30 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – MOVI WILL PERFORM ALL SALES, MARKETING AND CUSTOMER TRAINING AND SUPPORT FOR TANDEM’S PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – ENTERED INTO A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MOVI SPA TO COMMERCIALIZE TANDEM’S T:SLIM X2 INSULIN PUMP IN ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Receives CE Mark for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump; 23/03/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $3The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.93 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $64.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TNDM worth $235.74M less.

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) had an increase of 11.97% in short interest. CCB’s SI was 53,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.97% from 47,600 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)’s short sellers to cover CCB’s short positions. The SI to Coastal Financial Corporation’s float is 0.72%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 11,275 shares traded. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

Analysts await Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has $77 highest and $5300 lowest target. $65’s average target is -5.52% below currents $68.8 stock price. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking services and products to clients and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. The company has market cap of $173.33 million. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans.

