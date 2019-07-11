Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Forms $65.98 Double Top; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $17.80 Million

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) formed double top with $69.94 target or 6.00% above today’s $65.98 share price. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) has $3.92B valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 839,209 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 511.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 507.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO NEGATIVE 57 PERCENT FROM NEGATIVE 112 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – TANDEM GROUP PLC TND.L – PROPOSING TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.75 PENCE PER SHARE LEADING TO TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 4.10 PENCE FOR THE YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 26/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Sees FY18 Sales $132M-$140M; 10/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE- AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD ABOUT $81.9 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – TNDM TO DISTRIBUTE INSULIN PUMP IN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand; 23/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE SAYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF INSULIN PUMP PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 60,000 shares with $106.85 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $993.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 635,021 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.07% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company reported 16,412 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 8,454 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 2.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,425 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 143,432 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 151,910 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc reported 1,092 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 3,586 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 157,685 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated accumulated 12.08% or 15,839 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Avalon Ltd Liability Company has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corda Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,474 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 2.30 million shares to 700,000 valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 700,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1960 target in Friday, February 1 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21.

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $67 target. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.