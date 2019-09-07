Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 64 14.78 N/A -2.12 0.00 ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, ResMed Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -5.21% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. with average target price of $65. ResMed Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140 average target price and a -0.21% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ResMed Inc. is looking more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.7% and 71.5% respectively. 5.14% are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ResMed Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has stronger performance than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.