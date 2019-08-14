Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 86.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 5.14% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.70% -59.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. N/A 62 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

$70 is the consensus target price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., with a potential upside of 16.49%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.85%. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has stronger performance than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.