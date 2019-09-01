Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 64 14.51 N/A -2.12 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 524 14.39 N/A 10.01 51.90

In table 1 we can see Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.3 beta indicates that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s average price target is $65, while its potential downside is -10.26%. Competitively the average price target of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is $603, which is potential 17.93% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intuitive Surgical Inc. seems more appealing than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.14% are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. was more bullish than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.