Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 58 16.62 N/A -2.12 0.00 Inogen Inc. 98 3.72 N/A 2.06 36.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Inogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Inogen Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Inogen Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Inogen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 9.89% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. with average target price of $70. On the other hand, Inogen Inc.’s potential upside is 189.57% and its average target price is $181.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Inogen Inc. looks more robust than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.14% are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Inogen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56% Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. had bullish trend while Inogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.