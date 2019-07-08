Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Analysts See $-0.24 EPS; Suvretta Capital Management Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 959,804 shares with $255.78 million value, down from 976,145 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $145.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $300.37. About 830,561 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $-0.24 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 325,231 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 511.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 507.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 19/04/2018 – ELVALHALCOR ELHA.AT SAYS TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION AND INSTALLATION OF FOUR-STAND TANDEM ALUMINIUM HOT FINISHING IN THE OINOFYTA PLANT; 07/03/2018 Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations; 13/03/2018 – Tandem Bank to buy Pariti in UK fintech tie-up; 23/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE SAYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF INSULIN PUMP PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND; 13/03/2018 – Tandem Fintech ‘natural’ fit; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO NEGATIVE 57 PERCENT FROM NEGATIVE 112 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk; 26/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Sees FY18 Sales $132M-$140M; 19/04/2018 – Note the rising risks at $TNDM in our new report, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk at

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. Lake Street maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.24 million shares to 1.28 million valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 50,319 shares and now owns 51,119 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.08% or 1,262 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 31,432 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd accumulated 7,373 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 17,337 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 173,626 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Tctc Holdings Ltd has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,920 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial has 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.64% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 371,718 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,984 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 350 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Adobe had 32 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. Cowen & Co downgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 15 to “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Monday, March 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.23 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.