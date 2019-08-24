Tanaka Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $835,289; Sigma Planning Has Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $363,300; Share Price Rose

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,717 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 6,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 146,415 shares to 158,912 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 19,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,165 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (DIV).