Tanaka Capital Management Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $835,289 as Valuation Declined; Honeywell International Com (HON) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 98,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 207,641 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $26.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.77. About 682,700 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 866 shares. Georgia-based Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Inc Lc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd holds 126 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,002 were accumulated by Inv House Limited Liability Co. Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 1.5% or 4,484 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 1,402 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Moreover, Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 20,227 are owned by Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada. Advisory owns 1,415 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 492 shares. E&G Advsrs LP accumulated 1,009 shares. Pictet North America Advisors accumulated 1.07% or 4,002 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1,400 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,355 shares. 2,818 are owned by Woodstock. Harvey Cap Management accumulated 2.28% or 29,910 shares. 2,314 are held by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company. Cambridge Trust holds 1.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 205,095 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Amer State Bank accumulated 51,032 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 28,303 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.54% or 21.77 million shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Company reported 6,904 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Company Ny owns 5,237 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,500 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 26,881 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 7,615 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.09% or 1,274 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,034 shares to 165,180 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 216,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,118 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).