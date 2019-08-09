Tanaka Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230 as Market Value Rose; Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $238.3. About 5.27 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 03/04/2018 – TESLA STILL TARGETS OUTPUT RATE 5K UNITS/WK IN ABOUT 3 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – TESLA SPOKESPERSON – MODEL 3 PRODUCTION IS “HIGHEST PRIORITY”, SO ELON MUSK IS FOCUSING TIME THERE WHILE DOUG FIELD FOCUSES ON VEHICLE ENGINEERING; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Says Cause of Crash Not Yet Known as Challenges Mount; 20/04/2018 – Cal-OSHA had recently opened an investigation into Tesla’s workplace injuries after a RevealNews.org report which said the electric car maker; 02/04/2018 – Investors dent Tesla after censure from watchdog over fatal crash; 03/04/2018 – $TSLA flying +7.5%; 18/05/2018 – Musk Keeping Board Buddy in Limbo Shows Tesla’s Governance Gap; 24/04/2018 – The idea of UBI has previously been championed by several high-profile advocates, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares to 477,113 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Bankshares & stated it has 43,603 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc owns 110,119 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 166,725 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 5.10M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 71,064 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Murphy Capital owns 90,108 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc invested in 3.22% or 73,079 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.07M shares. Golub Limited Liability owns 20,003 shares. United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). London Of Virginia stated it has 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jnba Fincl holds 12,719 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ally Fincl reported 50,000 shares. Tdam Usa holds 141,284 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,449 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,512 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 216,376 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 130 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cetera Advisor Network Limited has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,002 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 67 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) accumulated 533 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability Com owns 731 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 375 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 11,476 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc reported 31 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.