Tanaka Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $734,920; Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined While Water Island Capital Has Lowered Position

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 53,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 416,794 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $32.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 127,898 shares to 317,784 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 17,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.