Tanaka Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) as Stock Value Rose; Maplelane Capital Has Cut Extra Space Storage (Put) (EXR) Stake by $5.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 374,915 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 2.95 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla Model S collides into California police car; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-George Soros’ bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit; 19/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson. Via @teddyschleifer:; 17/04/2018 – TESLA SWITCHES TO 24/7 SHIFTS TO PUSH MODEL 3 OUTPUT: JALOPNIK; 23/04/2018 – Venture capitalist Tim Draper says bitcoin will be bigger than his early investments Tesla, Hotmail, and Skype combined; 29/05/2018 – Ed Crooks: In the latest Energy Source: the Saudis and Russia plan to increase output; oil companies make windfall profits; Co; 16/05/2018 – As Tesla hits the skids, one market watcher sees a ‘line in the sand’ (via @TradingNation); 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 14/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Tesla’s model 3 boss goes on holiday

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,892 shares to 290,001 shares, valued at $77.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 27,420 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 62,824 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 362,698 shares. Heitman Real Estate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 12,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts has 136,868 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has 15,080 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 7,125 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 814,970 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Lc invested in 4,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Japan-based Asset Management One Co Limited has invested 0.19% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.84 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.17 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 241 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33,344 shares. Diversified Co has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership owns 3,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 915 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd owns 1,267 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,331 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bryn Mawr Trust Co owns 1,025 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 128 shares. Td Limited Liability Co reported 100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tru Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,446 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.