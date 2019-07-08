Tanaka Capital Management Stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) Cut by $661,230 as Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Decreased Position

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 190,009 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $228.77. About 755,289 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 01/04/2018 – Tesla Makes Last-Ditch Model 3 Deliveries as Pressures Mount; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to high tech tunnel plan; 21/03/2018 – FOX6 News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation, could be more than $50B; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: On Track for Full-Year 2018 Model S, X Delivery Guidance; 29/03/2018 – TESLA TSLA.O : INSTINET BELIEVES CO FACES LARGELY INFERIOR COMPETITIVE FIELD THAT IS STILL VERY CONFLICTED ABOUT THE SHIFT TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 20/04/2018 – FAW Group to invest in Chinese-funded EV startup Byton – Byton CEO; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Solomon to Succeed Blankfein, Tesla Stalkers; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Wall St ends choppy day lower

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 55,570 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

