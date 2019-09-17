Tanaka Capital Management Raised Its Amyris (AMRS) Stake; Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) as Share Price Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 473,302 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Rev $23M; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 52c; 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 86.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 35.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.53M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.79M, down from 41.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.62M market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 313,054 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 29/03/2018 – St Louis County: Concourse Level Remodel L.K. Roos Administration Building – RFP 2018-24-TP

