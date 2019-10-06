Tanaka Capital Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $734,920; Stock Price Declined; Dudley & Shanley Upped Position in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by $10.84 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 118.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 471,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 869,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23M, up from 398,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 996,477 shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Oebitda $280M-$290M; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $32.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,424 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).