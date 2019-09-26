Tanaka Capital Management Lifted Amyris (AMRS) Position by $591,198; Findlay Park Partners Llp Maintains Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.65M market cap company. The stock increased 5.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 670,771 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss $91.9M; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 22/05/2018 – Amyris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Amyris Collaborates with Firmenich to Develop Disruptive Bio-Based Fragrance lngredient; 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 392,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.56 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 1.09M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

More notable recent Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amyris Turns To Toxic Financing – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amyris (AMRS) Presents At Jefferies Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amyris – Another Abysmal Quarter But Management Continues To Paint A Rosy Picture – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amyris Announces Signing of Nutritional Product Royalty Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amyris, Inc. – Taking It All In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 118,727 shares to 756,273 shares, valued at $222.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 244,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).