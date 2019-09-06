Tanaka Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Maplelane Capital Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $8.40 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 35,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 29,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $292.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.35. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.16 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.