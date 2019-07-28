Tanaka Capital Management Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $835,289; Share Price Rose; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.69 Million; Market Value Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 202.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 22,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 11,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,470 shares to 21,461 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 12,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH).