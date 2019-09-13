Tanaka Capital Management Holds Position in Amyris (AMRS); As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.0889 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6311. About 123,165 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 21/03/2018 – AXIM Biotech to Attend BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York; 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 04/04/2018 – Amyris at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 805,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.24 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 433,562 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

