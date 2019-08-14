Tanaka Capital Management Holding in Tesla Motors (TSLA) Trimmed by $661,230; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Cypress Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.49 Million

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 4.87 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – GM’s Electric Bolt Slows as Tesla Model 3 Sales Pick Up Speed; 28/03/2018 – Tesla shareholder lawsuit against SolarCity deal set to proceed; 11/04/2018 – CNET: Tesla Model Y enters production in November 2019, report claims; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla posts quarterly loss; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 01/04/2018 – NTSB Says It’s `Unhappy’ Tesla Disclosed Details of Fatal Crash; 14/03/2018 – CNET: Tesla loses treasurer, VP of finance Susan Repo; 26/03/2018 – Tesla Bond Action Suggests Market Looking For ‘more Downside,’ Analyst Says — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s bond blowout is not symptomatic of wider problems in the credit markets but it does come as anxiety is rising over risk assets and in some parts of the credit world; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares to 16,095 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.