Tanaka Capital Management Holding In Amyris (AMRS) Was Has Boosted; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Seatown Holdings Raised by $15.48 Million Its Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.2201 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5699. About 624,533 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – AXIM Biotech to Attend BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 22/05/2018 – Amyris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Amyris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Amyris Sees FY18 Rev $185M-$195M; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 09/05/2018 – Amyris Presents Its No Compromise™ Product Portfolio at Techonomy New York

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 273.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 113,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 155,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.20M, up from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 2.19M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.26% or 50.20M shares. Graham Cap Lp reported 186,000 shares stake. Stearns Services Group Incorporated accumulated 2,051 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Co holds 92,383 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 14,622 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Northeast Investment holds 15,675 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Franklin Street Inc Nc invested in 1.4% or 79,743 shares. Ghp Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,161 shares. Drexel Morgan has invested 1.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wellington Shields Ltd has 6,300 shares. Bell Natl Bank reported 1,627 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 2.60 million shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24,900 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 293,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,788 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

