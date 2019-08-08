Tanaka Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; As Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Shares Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 488,729 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES TELECOM ARGENTINA TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 8.00M shares to 7.98M shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 119,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (Prn).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.