Tanaka Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $835,289; Legacy Private Trust Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Holding

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1792. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 348.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 4,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 762,763 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B owns 793 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. 2,118 were reported by Somerset Gru Lc. Lafayette Invests has 159 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,113 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Commerce holds 1.66% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Garde Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.69% or 2,237 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 143 shares. 80,000 were reported by Nwi Lp. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co invested in 444,546 shares. Meridian Management Co owns 1.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,835 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accuvest Global Advisors owns 756 shares. Ims holds 1,317 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 362 shares stake.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 1,859 were accumulated by Atria Investments Limited Liability Company. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 16,439 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.22% or 5.66M shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3.44% or 60,000 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co holds 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 11,114 shares. Jbf reported 4,000 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 260,889 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 16,291 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,039 shares. 6,518 are owned by Montag A Assoc Incorporated. Conning invested in 0.02% or 5,417 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 98,138 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,455 shares.