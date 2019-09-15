Tanaka Capital Management Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $734,920; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 40,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 804,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.81M, down from 845,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,010 shares to 299,206 shares, valued at $38.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 108,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.