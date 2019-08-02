Tanaka Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Tesla Motors (TSLA) as Valuation Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Palestra Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $231.56. About 2.57 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 20/04/2018 – Tesla’s Hidden Debt Risk: Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Tesla booted from investigation into fatal Autopilot crash. Via @verge:; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES NEERAJ MANRAO DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MANUFACTURING; 15/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries to make its safety record appear better, report alleges; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 03/05/2018 – ‘Elon, you’ve got to grow up’: Analyst explains why Tesla chief left her ‘very frustrated’; 19/03/2018 – Post-Star: Roadshow: Tesla loses another senior executive

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30 million, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 1.77M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video)

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.69 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

