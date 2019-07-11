Tanaka Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230; Joho Capital Has Cut Its Cognex (CGNX) Position as Stock Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 93,834 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc analyzed 2,370 shares as the company's stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $237.23. About 1.26 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J.. On Friday, February 1 the insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Corp reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shell Asset reported 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc reported 0.02% stake. 1,113 were reported by Lourd Capital Limited Liability Co. Garde stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Qs Invsts Lc holds 9,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Limited Co has 0.57% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Td Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,297 shares. Pure accumulated 789 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1 shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $40.56 million for 43.93 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.